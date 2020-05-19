Davis Wright Nabs Fintech Partner In DC From Ballard Spahr

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has hired a partner whose fintech background and decades of experience in transactions for major banks and Fortune 100 companies will boost its growing financial services and technology groups, the firm said Tuesday. Chris Ford was hired from Ballard Spahr LLP to join Davis Wright's financial services and technology groups, working in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. He is the firm's 10th lateral partner hire this year. Ford told Law360 on Tuesday he has kept his eye on Davis Wright, which is one of few firms that do the kind of large-scale financial services transactions he is...

