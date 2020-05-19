Insurer Claims $1M Suit Over Injury At Oil Well Not Covered

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas contractor's insurer told a Texas federal court Tuesday that a lawsuit alleging a worker was poisoned by gas on a site overseen by the contractor is not its responsibility because the allegations in the underlying $1 million suit fall outside the policy. Hudson Specialty Insurance Co. asked the court to declare it has no obligation to cover Wide Open Production Services LLC's legal bills for defending against the personal injury suit. Nor should it be liable for any possible judgment that could be rendered against the contractor, Hudson said. The insurer told the court the underlying incident falls...

