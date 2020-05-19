BP, Shell Must Face Claims Emissions Caused Fatal Cancer

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has restored a wrongful death lawsuit brought against BP and other companies over a man's cancer allegedly linked to a nearby refinery's benzene emissions, deciding that suspicion alone of benzene's link to the cancer isn't enough to start the clock running on a claim. The panel said Monday that a lower court put too much weight on prior statements that showed Cheryl Stamper and her husband, Steve Stamper, were suspicious of benzene's role in his glioblastoma multiforme, or GBM, more than two years before she filed suit against BP Products Northern America, Shell Oil Co., ConocoPhillips Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS