CRT Buyers Urge 9th Circ. Not To Ax $577M Deal Challenge

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Cathode ray tube buyers who were cut out of $576.8 million in price-fixing deals fought to keep their appeals before the Ninth Circuit on Monday, lashing out at "aspersions" cast by the buyers who inked those deals and believe the appeals are premature. The snubbed buyers slammed the "overzealous advocacy" of the dismissal bid and pressed the Ninth Circuit to put the settlement process on hold while their appeals play out, arguing that a hasty disbursement could rob them of their due. The other plaintiffs deserve their funds as quickly as possible, the buyers admitted in their brief, but told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS