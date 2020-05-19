Fiat Chrysler Hit With Suit Over 'Lifetime' Warranty

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Drivers have hit Fiat Chrysler with a proposed class action alleging the company failed to disclose an inspection clause in ads for a lifetime powertrain warranty on certain Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles. Twenty-seven drivers from 22 states claim in a suit filed Monday that between 2006 and 2009, Fiat Chrysler sold the vehicles with a warranty promising to repair or replace the powertrain for as long as the purchaser owned the vehicle, but didn't disclose in advertisements that the vehicles had to be inspected every five years within 60 days of the anniversary of their in-service date. The drivers claim...

