Gov't Says It's Following Plan To Protect Salmon

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the National Marine Fisheries Service are urging a California federal court to reject the Yurok Tribe's bid to lift a stay so it can pursue a temporary restraining order to protect a species of salmon from the impacts of an irrigation project on the Klamath River. The bureau said in an opposition Monday that it continues to operate the project in accordance with an interim plan as it responds to a drought affecting water levels in the Klamath Basin. The agency said that even if the stay were to be lifted, the tribe hasn't shown it's...

