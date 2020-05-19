10th Circ. Rules Hospital Health Plan Doesn't Cover Surrogacy

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a Mountain View Hospital worker's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit seeking to have her surrogate pregnancy covered by her health insurance, agreeing with the lower court's conclusion that her plan unambiguously excluded those benefits. In its opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the district court's award of summary judgment to Mountain View Hospital, its employee benefit plan and Tall Tree Administrators LLC, the plan's claims administrator, in Wendy Moon's suit. The panel was unconvinced by Moon's contention that her claim hadn't received a full de novo review at the district court because her...

