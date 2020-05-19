3rd Circ. Questions Pa. Pols' Standing In Fracking Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday sent back to a lower court the second bid by three Pennsylvania state senators to intervene in a battle over natural gas "fracking" regulation in the Delaware River Basin. In a precedential decision, Judge D. Michael Fisher wrote for the panel that a lower court judge rejected the senators' intervention without first determining whether they needed to establish Article III constitutional standing for entry. The decision added a new twist to a long, winding and bitter dispute over a Delaware River Basin Commission regulatory action that put the 13,500-square mile watershed off limits to hydraulic fracturing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS