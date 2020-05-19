Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Questions Pa. Pols' Standing In Fracking Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday sent back to a lower court the second bid by three Pennsylvania state senators to intervene in a battle over natural gas "fracking" regulation in the Delaware River Basin.

In a precedential decision, Judge D. Michael Fisher wrote for the panel that a lower court judge rejected the senators' intervention without first determining whether they needed to establish Article III constitutional standing for entry.

The decision added a new twist to a long, winding and bitter dispute over a Delaware River Basin Commission regulatory action that put the 13,500-square mile watershed off limits to hydraulic fracturing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!