GAO Says Info Wrongly Excluded In $460M Army Deal Review

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has sustained Leidos' challenge to a nearly $460 million Army task order for helicopter support services in Afghanistan, finding that a military contracting officer wrongly excluded proposal details when reevaluating bids. The GAO said in a decision released Monday that a contracting officer didn't adhere to bidding guidelines for the task order by not considering information that Leidos Innovations Corp. and DynCorp International LLC provided the U.S. Army during Q&A sessions and in discussion notices. The Army's request for proposals stipulated that the agency would consider information that bidders supplied in Q&As and notices, making the...

