GAO Finds Navy Fairly Awarded $1.4B Helicopter Contract

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected Airbus' challenge to a $1.4 billion U.S. Navy contract for 130 commercial helicopters to be used for pilot training, finding that the government evaluated bid proposals fairly. The GAO said in a decision released on Monday that the disparities in the Navy's evaluations of bids from Airbus Helicopters Inc. and Leonardo SpA's subsidiary AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp. were a result of differences in the companies' proposals and not a consequence of treating the companies unequally. The companies offered different features to meet the Navy's instrument training requirement for helicopters, requiring the agency to evaluate the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS