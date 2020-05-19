3rd Circ. Nixes Immigration Atty Fee Won In 'Bad Faith' Case

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit upended a $73,757 fee award for a defense attorney representing an El Salvadoran national indicted for illegally reentering the United States, ruling in a precedential decision Tuesday that he didn't meet the demanding standard for proving prosecutorial misconduct. Looking to sister circuits for guidance on counsel fees in "bad faith" prosecutions, a three-judge panel reversed Mario Nelson Reyes-Romero's award despite botched deportation paperwork, questionable testimony from government officials and litigation delays. The court said the rule underscoring Reyes-Romero's bid, known as the Hyde Amendment to the Equal Access to Justice Act, posed a "daunting obstacle." The panel arrived...

