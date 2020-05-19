Emmet Marvin Steers BNY Mellon's $77M NYC Apartment Loan

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Emmet Marvin & Martin LLP represented Bank of New York Mellon in connection with its roughly $76.6 million loan to Toll Brothers for a two-tower residential condo property on East 22nd Street in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan to Toll Brothers Inc. is for 121 E. 22nd St., which is north of Gramercy Park and south of Baruch College. The 23rd Street subway station where the 4 and 6 trains stop is nearby, as is Madison Square Park. The property includes 140 residential condo units and 67 unique floor plans. Toll Brothers is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS