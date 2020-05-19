DirecTV Goes Dark In Venezuela As AT&T Torn Over Sanctions

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- AT&T pulled satellite service DirecTV from the Venezuelan market without prior notice Tuesday to get out from under the dilemma of being required to carry channels mandated by the socialist regime of Nicolás Maduro while also complying with U.S. sanctions against Maduro's government. The Dallas-based company issued a brief statement to indicate that DirecTV Latin America operations in Venezuela would be shuttered right away. It was not immediately clear how many Venezuelan consumers will be affected. AT&T and many other large U.S. companies have grappled in recent months with trying to reach Venezuelan customers even as political upheaval makes commerce in...

