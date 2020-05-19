Carrier HVAC Buyers Lose 2nd Cert. Bid Over Valve Failures

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Consumers who blamed Carrier Corp. and related companies for an allegedly faulty valve in their heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems lost another attempt to pursue their claims as a class action Monday, after a California federal judge said the cases need individual scrutiny. U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder ruled the HVAC purchasers' claims hinged too much on individual issues to be suitable for a class action. For example, the judge said, expert evidence submitted by the buyers indicated only a portion of the HVAC systems will actually fail due to the alleged valve problem. "Thus, individualized inquiries would be...

