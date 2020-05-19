Justices Could Curb Congress' Authority In Trump Doc Suits

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Questioning by the U.S. Supreme Court justices in recent arguments over congressional subpoenas for President Donald Trump's financial records indicate that the court may be interested in limiting Congress' investigatory powers. President Donald Trump has argued in court documents that House lawmakers do not need his financial records to develop legitimate legislation. (AP) The justices directed much of their questioning during last week's oral arguments toward asking the attorneys representing Trump and U.S. House committees to identify the extent to which, in their view, Congress can conduct investigations and issue subpoenas. Neither side was willing to give much ground on its position:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS