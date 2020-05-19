Illinois Firm, Attys Want Out Of Business Row Malpractice Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Chicago law firm Strauss & Malk LLP and two attorneys argued Tuesday that they should be granted summary judgment over malpractice accusations that they mishandled a businessman's suit against a former partner, saying the ex-client's claims against them are time barred. The firm, its attorney Brad Grayson and Ted Donner of Donner & Company Law Offices LLC argued in two separate motions that former client Charles Short III's 2016 malpractice claims are blocked by Illinois' two-year statute of limitations, which began ticking when a judge permanently axed his underlying contract suit against a former business partner in October 2013. They argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS