AT&T Customer's Crypto Theft Suit Survives Dismissal Bid

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in California on Monday trimmed some claims from an Emmy Award-winning technology consultant's suit accusing AT&T of failing to prevent hackers' "SIM swap" theft of $1.8 million in cryptocurrency from him. In his May 18 order allowing the suit to continue, U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall dismissed, with leave to amend, plaintiff Seth Shapiro's claim that AT&T violated his privacy rights under the California Constitution and another claim Shapiro brought under California's Consumer Legal Remedies Act. But the judge kept intact Shapiro's claims of negligence and negligent supervision, as well as claims Shapiro brought under the Computer...

