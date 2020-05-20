Investors Can't Show They Were Tricked Into Risky Oil Venture

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Investors in a "highly speculative" oil and gas venture can't sue the entities that brought them the opportunity because they could have known the risks by delving deeper into available information, a New York federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty granted summary judgment Tuesday in favor of the broker of an oil and gas investment deal, Lawrence Field, and an exploration company, Premier Natural Resources LLC, against claims from investors they were fraudulently misled about the potential of shallow drilling operations. The court held the investor's claims fail because the defendants didn't make the allegedly false statements...

