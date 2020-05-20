UnitedHealth Dodges Surgery Center's ERISA Suit At 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to revive a California surgery center's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming United HealthCare Services underpaid for patient care, finding the outpatient facility's accusations weren't specific enough. A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed a California federal judge's decision to toss Glendale Outpatient Surgery Center's suit against United HealthCare Services Inc. and UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. While GOSC sought payment for procedures performed on members of allegedly United-administered benefit plans, the panel said the facility's complaint didn't specifically point to any ERISA plan, and only made "vague references to anonymous patients who allegedly assigned rights to GOSC."...

