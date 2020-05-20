Brewery Servers Get Conditional Cert. In Tipped-Wage Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has given his initial blessing to a collective class of servers at 16 brewery restaurants who claim they were not paid minimum wage because their employer wrongly calculated their pay when taking a "tip credit" for time they spent on untipped work. U.S. Chief District Judge Juan R. Sánchez on Tuesday conditionally certified the collective class of servers in the federal Fair Labor Standards Act suit who worked between May 2016 and now at any Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant location in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, or South Carolina. Judge Sánchez said lead plaintiff Christina Mary Reynolds,...

