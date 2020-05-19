XFL Accused Of Running Ch. 11 'Fire Sale' Favoring McMahon

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors have accused the XFL of running a Chapter 11 "fire sale" unfairly set up for Vince McMahon to credit bid debt he is owed to acquire the professional football league's assets, saying they would prefer a conversion to Chapter 7 if a sale process remains stacked in McMahon's favor. In a series of objections filed Tuesday with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, Alpha Entertainment LLC's official committee of unsecured creditors took issue with various aspects of the Chapter 11 plan of the Connecticut-based XFL parent company, including proposed sale procedures, post-petition financing provisions, and a proposal to pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS