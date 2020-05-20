California Ruling Could Raise Fire Suppression Costs

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Temperatures are rising, and wildfire season has already begun across much of California. The 2020 fire season outlook from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, anticipates an above normal potential for large fires, and the possibility of an earlier than usual grassfire season. Meanwhile, coronavirus social distancing demands are creating a new challenge for firefighting agencies across the state. 2020 is shaping up to be another challenging year. Against this backdrop, the California Supreme Court is now considering whether corporations can be held liable to pay the costs of investigating and fighting certain human-caused fires. Earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS