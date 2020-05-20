iRobot Says Tariffs, Trade Uncertainty Caused Stock Drop

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corp. and its executives are seeking to shed a proposed securities class action they face in Massachusetts federal court, telling a judge Wednesday that the company's stock prices were impacted by tariffs and "unprecedented" uncertainty about trade tension between the U.S. and China. In a memorandum supporting the company's May 19 motion to dismiss, iRobot told U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper that it had warned not only its investors but policymakers and the general public that U.S.-China trade unease and the possibility of new tariffs "created extraordinary uncertainty for a broad range of American consumer product...

