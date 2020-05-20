Pot Co. Investor Says Shady Debt Deals Led To Default

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The largest shareholder in iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. has slapped the cannabis company with a securities fraud suit in New York federal court, alleging the firm's ravenous appetite for debt and a former executive's self-dealing destroyed its market value. Hi-Med LLC said Tuesday that former iAnthus CEO Hadley C. Ford inked self-interested financing deals with cannabis investor Gotham Green Partners, which allegedly stood to gain if the company defaulted or declined in value. Missed debt payments and Ford's eventual ouster cratered the company's stock price, according to the complaint. The suit comes on the heels of an investor class action in...

