7th Circ. Urged To Rethink Federal Standing Of BIPA Suits

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A "mistaken" Seventh Circuit panel caused a circuit split when it drew a distinction between two sections of Illinois' landmark biometric law to determine federal standing, and the full court should review the case to give litigants more certainty, Compass Group USA Inc. told the court Tuesday. In a ruling earlier this month, a panel of the appellate court held that proposed class claims former Compass Group USA Inc. employee Christine Bryant made under Section 15(b) of the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act — which requires, among other things, a written release before biometric information is collected — should not have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS