Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lenovo 'Cut-And-Pasted' Source Code, Software Co. Says

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Multinational technology company Lenovo on Tuesday was accused of pilfering the trade secrets behind a software company's online community platform to launch its own, "copycat" platform, according to a suit in which the company said Lenovo had "cut-and-pasted" its HTML source code.

Khoros LLC said in its complaint lodged in California federal court that Lenovo had used its community platform for 13 years before it ended their contract and developed its own. And when that version launched in February, "the copying was obvious," Khoros said.

Lenovo's alleged copying is a flagrant violation of the company's contract, which prohibited Lenovo from copying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!