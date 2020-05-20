Lenovo 'Cut-And-Pasted' Source Code, Software Co. Says

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Multinational technology company Lenovo on Tuesday was accused of pilfering the trade secrets behind a software company's online community platform to launch its own, "copycat" platform, according to a suit in which the company said Lenovo had "cut-and-pasted" its HTML source code. Khoros LLC said in its complaint lodged in California federal court that Lenovo had used its community platform for 13 years before it ended their contract and developed its own. And when that version launched in February, "the copying was obvious," Khoros said. Lenovo's alleged copying is a flagrant violation of the company's contract, which prohibited Lenovo from copying...

