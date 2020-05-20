Ex-Worker Says Altice Fired Him Over Medical Marijuana Use

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A former Altice Technical Services USA employee filed suit against the telecommunications company, accusing it of discrimination after he was fired for using medical marijuana to treat a disability. Scott Nahama claims his employer fired him in violation of New Jersey disability discrimination laws and without regard for his state-issued medical marijuana card when a drug test he was required to take following a minor workplace accident showed THC in his bloodstream. Altice removed the suit to New Jersey federal court on Tuesday. "Altice and its upper-management were aware of Mr. Nahama's disability, [New Jersey] Medical Card, and need for use...

