2nd Circ. Sanctions Atty Who Forgot About Oral Arguments

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A New York City-based attorney who said a memory lapse caused him to miss oral arguments before the Second Circuit will have to pay for his failure to show, the appeals court ruled Tuesday, saying "I forgot" is "not an acceptable excuse." A three-judge panel faulted Conway C. Martindale II of Martindale & Associates PLLC for missing a March 2 hearing for oral arguments in a case in which Martindale's client, Iris Cotto, is suing New York City over an incident involving alleged police misconduct. Martindale had apologized, saying he had been confused by a series of back-and-forth developments regarding whether...

