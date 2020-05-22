UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (May 22, 2020, 8:53 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen a Puerto Rican lender sue Venezuela's state-run oil company months after inking a settlement over suspicious payments, a Dutch tulip grower take Maersk into court over a cargo shipment and Wilmington Trust face down commercial fraud claims. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Credit Suisse AG v. Domino Power Holdings and others Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse filed a Part 7 claim against a company called Domino Power Holdings, Yap Allen and Ku Yun-Sen on May 20. The bank is represented by Clyde & Co. ...

