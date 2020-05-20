BrewDog Loses 'Trump Supporter' Libel Row With PR Firm

Law360, London (May 20, 2020, 3:56 PM BST) -- Craft beer maker BrewDog lost a defamation lawsuit against a public relations firm that promoted events promising free beer for fans of Donald Trump as a judge said Wednesday there was no suggestion the brewery supported the U.S. president. The High Court rejected the brewery's claims of negligence and libel against Frank Public Relations Ltd. over a September 2018 press release that urged British "Trump supporters" to attend the launch of an American brewery in the U.K. Scotland-based BrewDog had worked with an American brewery, Scofflaw, to release its beers in Britain. Scofflaw hired Frank Public Relations to promote a series...

