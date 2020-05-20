Third Time's Not The Charm For 'Raw' Honey Labeling Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Consumers who bought Nature Nate's honey and claim they were deceived by its "raw" and "100% pure" labeling failed to show the product was excessively heated or had added syrups, the honey seller told a Texas federal court. North Dallas Honey Co., which sells Nature Nate's, said Tuesday that consumers Marilyn Pierce and Anish Dave's proposed class action should be dismissed for good because their third attempt at a false labeling complaint once again failed to show the company fraudulently misrepresented its product or violated consumer protection laws in Texas and Florida. While the consumers said the honey company heated the...

