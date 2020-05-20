Abbey Road Producer Must Hand Over Docs In Copyright Spat

Law360, London (May 20, 2020, 9:29 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday ordered the producer behind "Live from Abbey Road" to turn over correspondence in a copyright suit brought by major labels over his plan to auction off recordings of musical performances by Ed Sheeran, The Killers and others. Deputy Master Judge John Linwood said he was persuaded that the emails would be relevant in determining whether Michael Gleason "induced" his company to breach agreements with the record label claimants, which also include Mercury Records Ltd. and Polydor Ltd. Gleason, the producer behind the television show "Live from Abbey Road," announced plans in May 2019 to auction off...

