NJ Panel Wants Ex-Judge Reprimanded For 'Sexual Innuendo'

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT) -- An ethics panel is calling for an ex-New Jersey municipal court judge to be publicly reprimanded due to his remark to a criminal defendant about the conditions of her release, saying the comment could reasonably be interpreted as "sexual innuendo." In a presentment made available Tuesday, the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct urged the New Jersey Supreme Court to impose that punishment on former Municipal Court Judge Hector I. Rodriguez over an exchange in which a female defendant asked him, "Do I owe you anything?" and he told her, "Not that you can do in front of all these people,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS