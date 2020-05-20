Skadden, Sullivan Steer REIT's $600M Private Investment Deal

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust New Residential said Wednesday it raised $600 million from private investors to help repay debt and cover general corporate costs in a private investment in public equity deal steered by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. New Residential Investment Corp. said it entered a senior secured loan agreement with California-headquartered investor Canyon Partners LLC and credits funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC affiliates. New York-based New Residential is publicly traded but is itself managed by a Fortress affiliate, according to its website. "This partnership with Canyon and Fortress provides us...

