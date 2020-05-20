Doormakers Say Big Box Stores Sink Cert. In Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Two dominant U.S. doormakers facing claims they teamed up to inflate the cost of their products argued Wednesday that the regional wholesalers spearheading the antitrust case can't win class certification with the retail chains Home Depot and Lowe's among their number. The smaller building material resellers hoping to lead a class of hundreds of door industry buyers have very little in common with the major home improvement chains that would be rolled into the group, Jeld-Wen and Masonite told a Virginia federal court in their fight against the resellers' February certification bid. "Plaintiffs' attempt to sweep the Big Box Retailers' claims...

