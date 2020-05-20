Oilfield Co. Hornbeck Aiming To Wrap Up Ch. 11 By Mid-June

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Oilfield services provider Hornbeck Offshore Services told a Texas bankruptcy court Wednesday that it hopes to see its prepack Chapter 11 plan to trade nearly $1.2 billion in debt for equity approved in a little under a month. At a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones gave preliminary approval to Hornbeck's $75 million debtor-in-possession financing package and heard company counsel say it already has enough support to approve the plan and is aiming for a June 18 confirmation hearing. Hornbeck said in its initial court filings Tuesday that the current troubles facing the oil industry have been too much for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS