Cboe Investors To Take VIX Manipulation Loss To 7th Circ.

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Investors suing over alleged manipulation of the Chicago Board Options Exchange's volatility index signaled Tuesday that they're following through with plans to challenge the exchange's escape from claims that it knew about the allegedly anti-competitive scheme. The proposed class of investors' notice told U.S. District Judge Manish Shah that they intend to appeal every decision that led him to enter partial judgment allowing Cboe to permanently exit multidistrict litigation over yet-unknown individuals' manipulation of its volatility index, or VIX. That includes his May 2019 decision to let the exchange temporarily escape the investors' suit, as well as his January decision to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS