Pa. Justices Ax Retrial In Med Mal Case With Alleged Jury Bias

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Citing its recent decision clarifying how to address potential bias in civil jury pools, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday upended a decision granting a medical malpractice retrial over concerns that two jurors were allowed to hear the case despite admitting animosity toward plaintiffs in malpractice cases. In a one-page order, the justices vacated a July decision from the Pennsylvania Superior Court finding a trial judge's absence during jury selection meant that Ann Smith, whose husband died following a leg amputation ordered after a supposed misdiagnosis by a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center facility, was entitled to a new trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS