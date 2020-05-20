Indicted Generic-Drug Exec Wants Case Tried In New York

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A former top pharmaceutical executive facing price-fixing charges from the U.S. Department of Justice has requested that the case be moved from Pennsylvania to New York federal court. According to a Monday filing, Ara Aprahamian — who used to work at Hawthorne, New York-based Taro Pharmaceutical U.S.A. Inc. — wants the case moved to the Southern District of New York because the venue would be proper for the three counts outlined in the indictment. More specifically, the motion claims one of the counts against Aprahamian — alleging that he made a false statement during an interview with an FBI agent in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS