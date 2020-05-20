Ex-Green Beret, Son Arrested Over Ghosn Escape

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested a former Green Beret and his son wanted by Japan for allegedly smuggling disgraced former Nissan Motors chief Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a large black music equipment box. In a court filing, prosecutors asked a Massachusetts federal judge to detain Michael L. Taylor, 59, and his son Peter M. Taylor, 27, until the end of the extradition process. They said the pair helped Ghosn avoid facing charges for financial crimes in "one of the most brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history." The Taylors should not be granted bail because they are...

