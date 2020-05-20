Canadian Pot Co. Sundial Escapes NY Securities Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Canadian marijuana company Sundial has escaped a proposed shareholder class action, after a New York state judge ruled that the company gave investors ample warnings about the risks involved and determined that statements touting a "premium" cannabis product were not materially misleading. In an order on Friday, the court found that the statements issued by Calgary, Alberta-based Sundial Growers Inc. in the runup to its $143 million public offering amounted to corporate "puffery," and that the investors' claims did not hold up to an examination of the "robust" risk disclosure statement included in the company's prospectus. "Though plaintiff's claims were stated...

