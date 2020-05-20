​​​​​​​Kendall Jenner To Pay $90K Over Fyre Festival Promo

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Model and social media influencer Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a bankruptcy lawsuit over her promotion of the doomed Fyre Festival, according to a notice filed with the Manhattan bankruptcy court Tuesday. Jenner, who was one of several famous models and influencers that promoted the scuttled music event, was reportedly paid up to $275,000 sought by bankruptcy trustee Gregory Messer, who is overseeing the liquidation of Fyre Festival LLC. According to the notice, Messer reached a settlement agreement with Jenner and her company Kendall Jenner Inc. for $90,000 and, if the court approves, will waive and release...

