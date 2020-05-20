Texas Hospital Beats Suit Over Patient Taken Off Life Support

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed a suit accusing doctors at a public hospital of negligently taking a patient who suffered a serious brain injury off life support without his family's consent, saying the plaintiffs failed to establish that the hospital waived its right to sovereign immunity. U.S. District Judge John McBryde on Tuesday granted a motion to dismiss filed by Tarrant County Hospital District, doing business as JPS Health Network, in a suit lodged by Berman De Paz Gonzalez and Emerita Martinez-Torres accusing the hospital and doctors of taking their 21-year-old son, Berman De Paz Jr., off life support without...

