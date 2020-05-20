Hospital's Trial Win OK'd In Suit Over Worker's Facebook Post

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- An Indiana state appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit seeking to hold a hospital liable for a worker whose post about a minor patient's death on Facebook purportedly caused the patient's family emotional distress, saying certain evidence was properly allowed. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld a jury's decision to clear Franciscan St. Francis Health Mooresville in a suit brought by John and Cathy Stuck accusing a cleaner at the hospital of posting a comment on Facebook stating that their son D.S. died of injuries he suffered in an ATV accident before the parents had...

