Zoom Probe Offers Clues On NY's New Data Security Law

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- On May 7, Zoom Video Communications Inc. became the first company to experience one of the new enforcement tools available to the New York Attorney General's Office under the Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security Act, or SHIELD Act. The SHIELD Act took effect on March 21 and requires any person or business owning or licensing computerized data containing the private information of a New York resident "to develop, implement and maintain reasonable safeguards to protect the security, confidentiality and integrity of that private information." Security Concerns for Zoom Arise Amid COVID-19 As the popularity of Zoom's videoconferencing platform surged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS