Fla. Judge Keeps Most Of $3.1M Legal Investment Fraud Case

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge trimmed an accounting claim from a $3.1 million suit over a legal industry investment scheme Wednesday but preserved the bulk of the case, including several fraud and negligence claims brought against one of the alleged perpetrators. Diane Sugimoto of Florida had urged the court to dismiss six claims against her because they were either filed too late, don't prove loss causation or fail to state a claim, among other arguments. But U.S. District Judge Paul C. Huck rejected the majority of her bid, agreeing only that an accounting claim requesting a full record of the investors' funds...

