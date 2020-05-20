Investors Hit Trucking Co. Ryder System With Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Transportation and logistics company Ryder System Inc. was hit with a proposed class suit Wednesday claiming the business overstated the value of its truck assets, inflating its stock price, which then took a hit once the company adjusted the values. In a suit filed in the Southern District of Florida, the Key West Police & Fire Pension Fund said Miami-based Ryder adjusted the residual values of certain assets upwards each year between 2011 and 2016 between $10 million and $40 million, which in turn allowed Ryder to report smaller depreciation charges on those assets each year. The pension fund said Ryder executives...

