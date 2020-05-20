A Powerful Lesson In UK Data Protection Law Restrictions

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The protections afforded by the General Data Protection Regulation and the U.K.'s 2019 Data Protection Act are not naturally associated with efforts to frustrate and restrict the use of the death penalty internationally. However, the recent judgment by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom in Elgizouli v. Secretary of State for the Home Department exemplifies how data protection law may have far wider effects than one might anticipate. The case concerns the U.K. government's decision to provide mutual legal assistance to the United States in connection with a U.S. investigation into Shafee el Sheikh, the appellant's son, suspected of committing...

