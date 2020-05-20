NJ 'Patient Broker' Admits He Bribed Addicts In Fraud Scheme

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Garden State man pled guilty to participating in a multistate patient brokering scheme in which he bribed drug addicts to enter rehabilitation programs and then collected referral fees from treatment facilities, New Jersey's federal prosecutor announced Tuesday. Peter J. Costas, 26, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for his role in the wrongdoing, which defrauded health insurance companies out of millions of dollars, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito. Costas, of Red Bank, tendered his plea to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud by video conference before U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan....

