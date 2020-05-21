Judge Urges End To Suit Over Papa Murphy's $190M Merger

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal magistrate judge recommended pizza chain operator Papa Murphy's and its financial adviser be dismissed from a putative securities class action accusing the pick-up and delivery company of downplaying its finances ahead of a $190 million merger that allegedly gave investors too small of a slice. U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Richard Creatura on Wednesday filed a report recommending the dismissal of the putative class action against Papa Murphy's and its executives. In March, investor Evan Brown asked to dismiss North Point Advisors LLC from the suit, which Judge Creatura also recommended. The judge said Brown failed to adequately lay...

